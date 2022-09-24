Home Business

Amazon claims record sale of 10 lakh unique products of SMBs, startups in 36 hours 

The company's festive season sale "Great Indian Festival" started from September 22 as it gave early access to paid users.

Published: 24th September 2022 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

The company's Amazon Business segment recorded 50 per cent growth in customers during the present sale. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firm Amazon on Friday claimed to have recorded sales of 10 lakh unique products offered by the small and medium business, startups etc from its platform during the first 36 hours of the festive season sale. 

The company's festive season sale "Great Indian Festival" started from September 22 as it gave early access to paid users.

The company said its Prime member sign ups grew 1.9 times than last year and 68 per cent of the total new sign ups were from tier 2 and 3 cities.

"It is encouraging to witness small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs offer a wide selection of products to our customers across India. We are humbled by the increase in new Prime member sign-ups and customers shopping across categories as they trust Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

According to Amazon, customers showed a preference for television brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Mi, LG and Sony.

The company's Amazon Business segment recorded 50 per cent growth in customers during the present sale.

"Amazon Business saw around 50 per cent growth in customers, over 100 per cent jump in orders and more than 200 per cent jump in sales over last year along with a 2 times growth in customers placing bulk orders for their business or corporate gifting needs. The number of sellers getting at least one business order grew by 23 per cent over last year," the statement said.

Amazon India has expanded its Same-day Delivery service to more than 50 major cities and towns in India for Prime Members.

"Same-Day Delivery within hours is now available in 2.5 times more pin codes compared to last year, growing from 14 cities to 50 cities and towns this year, including Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Patna among others," the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Great Indian Festival
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp