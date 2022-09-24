Home Business

Can’t pin down staff: Min on moonlighting

R Chandrasekhar says youngsters have sense of confidence and they want to create more value out of their skills

Published: 24th September 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

WFH, work from home

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The moonlighting (having a second job) issue has been igniting debates, and this time it reached the power corridors,  with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar saying any captive models will fade.

Speaking at an event, he said the days when employees would sign up with big tech majors and spend their lives on the job were long gone. “Today’s youngsters have every sense of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetise, create more values out of his or her own skills.

So, the efforts of companies that want to pin their employees down and say that you should not work on your own start-up are doomed to fail,” he said. His comments come at a time when IT major Wipro fired 300 employees for moonlighting and Infosys warned its employees saying “no double lives”.

Chandrasekhar also said time will come where there will be a community of product builders who will divide their time on multiple projects just like lawyers or consultants do, and that this is the future of work. Meanwhile, the country’s largest IT services company TCS has asked its staff to work from office (WFO) at least three days in a week. On whether the company made WFO mandatory keeping moonlighting in mind, HR experts say getting back to offices could curb dual employment to a large extent, but it will not completely go away.

In an internal mail to employees, TCS told WFO is mandatory and it will be tracked. “Any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied,” it said. TCS spokesperson said they are moving in a phased manner to get its associates back to office. “This is in line with our vision to transition to the 25*25 model,” said the spokesperson.

In this model, 25% of its workforce will be in the office and it will be introduced in a phased manner by 2025. “The exact boundaries of moonlighting are still hazy. Considering that the world is increasingly moving towards platform economy and gig work, newer forms of workers engagement needs to be considered,” AR Ramesh, Director-managed services and professional staffing, Adecco India said.

Moonlighting debate continues

  • TCS in an internal mail asked employees to come back to office 3 days in a week 
  • Infosys has warned employees against moonlighting 
  • Wipro’s Rishad Premji called it “cheating - plain and simple”
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moonlighting Rajeev Chandrasekhar captive models
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp