Home Business

Rupee has held up very well against dollar compared to other currencies: FM 

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the RBI and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

Published: 24th September 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee.

We have held back very well," she told reporters here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp