E-commerce firms witness jump in festive season sales from smaller cities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As e-commerce companies have commenced their festive season sales for this year, they are witnessing quantum surge in sales.E-commerce firm Amazon India on Saturday said it has recorded a two-fold jump in its customer base from tier-2 and -3 cities during the first 36 hours of its festive season sale. Amazon claims to have recorded sale of 10 lakh unique products offered by small and medium business and startups from its platform during the first 36 hours of its festive season sale.

According to a PTI report, tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for 75% of the total customer base of the e-commerce major during its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale. The company said its Prime member sign ups grew 1.9 times than last year and 68% of the total new sign ups were from tier 2 and 3 cities. Amazon charges a fee from Prime users for special services but sign-ups comprises both paid and non-paid users.

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho also registered nearly 80% a jump in business with close to 87.6 lakh orders on Friday, first day of its five-day festive season sale. Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities accounted for nearly 85% of orders on day one, the company said in a statement.The company said it has received orders from deep corners of the country such as Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur and Ambikapur.

According to the company, fashion, beauty & personal care, home & kitchen, and electronic accessories were the top-selling categories on day one, while consumers bought everything from sarees to analog watches, jewellery sets, mobile cases and covers, bluetooth headphones, choppers and peelers in record volumes to fulfil their festive shopping aspirations.“With around 85% of orders and nearly 75% of sellers coming from Tier 2 and beyond cities, we are humbled to have created a far-reaching impact in the deepest corners of the country.”

Meanwhile, Flipkart on Friday said The Big Billion Days (TBBD) saw the highest number of concurrent users on the app (1.6 million per second). It said categories like laptops, smart watches, TrueWireless witnessed the highest demand. The firm said its easy payment options, Flipkart Pay Later EMI sees 12x increase in adoption. Its first-day festive sales trends indicated a healthy rise in transactions. Flipkart Gift Cards witnessed growth in on-platform sales and redemption. The makeup and fragrance category also saw high traction among consumers with Kajal being the most in-demand product – one Kajal being sold every second, the company said.As many as 11 lakh businesses including Shopsy are participating in the Big Billion Days this year.

