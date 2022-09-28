CBDT to launch campaign from Octobert 2 to clear pending cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will launch a special campaign from 2 October for redressal of taxpayers’ grievances, its chairman Nitin Gupta said on Tuesday. There are several cases pending before the department. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked the tax officials at an event to speedily clear such cases.

“We are in the process of launching the campaign from October 2 to resolve the grievances. We have given instructions to the team to reduce the grievances as soon as possible. There could be some technical challenges due to the induction of new technology and data being shifted to the new platform. But we will overcome it,” said Gupta.

The CBDT chairperson said the department will come out with clarifications soon regarding TDS on online gaming. In addition, he added there has been a 5-fold increase in the tax refund this year as compared to last year. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked income tax officers to make the process of ITRs, refund and redressal speedier.

“Even more efficient ways of refunds being processed will earn goodwill for the department,” she said at an event here. As per the finance minister, the direct tax collection is sustaining the momentum. “There was a time in 2020 and early 2021, when observers pointed out indirect taxes were contributing a lot more than direct taxes, and questions of equity were raised,” she stated.

