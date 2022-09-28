Home Business

Festive sales: E-tailers sell 1,100 phones each minute

Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Myntra kickstarted festive sales last week; premium phones such as iPhone 12, 13, OnePlus have driven sales.

Published: 28th September 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Online shoppers, it seems, are taking advantage of festive season sales to get the best mobile phone deals this year, as 60-70 lakh mobiles have been sold in just four days in top e-commerce platforms. E-tailers such as Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart, Meesho and Myntra kickstarted their festive sales last week.

According to a Redseer report, nearly 1,100 mobile phones were sold each minute. In total, Rs 11,000 crore worth of mobiles were sold on large e-commerce platforms in four days of sale. Interestingly, premium phones such as iPhone 12, 13, OnePlus have driven mobile sales for the first four days.

Shoppers are also buying clothes and accessories, as fashion saw a 4.5x jump in terms of daily average GMV (gross merchandise value) or total value of items sold. An estimated Rs 5,500 crore worth of apparel, footwear and accessories was sold in the first four days. Over 60% sales for Amazon Fashion came from Tier 2 and 3 cities and Amazon Beauty alone saw a 6X spike from customer favourite brands, Amazon said.

The e-commerce platform also said that customers preferred television brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Mi, LG and Sony, leading to record sales for TVs. For Meesho too Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities accounted for 85% of orders on the day one of its sale. From September 22-25 alone, e-commerce platforms have clocked Rs 24,500 crore sales, contributing to 60% of the projected GMV for festive sale. During the same period last year, they contributed 59%. This signals a better start to the festive period, said the Redseer report.

If you consider the number of shoppers, this time it touched a whopping 55 million. SaaS platform Unicommerce said in a study that in the first two days of this festive season, e-commerce reported 28% order volume growth compared to the first two days of sale in 2021. The study too said the electronics segment reported maximum sales and fashion remains in the dominant category.

As far as jewellery is concerned, Amit Pratihari, General Manager, De Beers Forevermark, said there is still a pent-up demand for jewellery and hence we foresee that this festive season will be extremely strong, accelerating the momentum of diamond jewellery sales. In the first 36 hours, small and medium businesses, start-ups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offered the largest selection of products on Amazon and around 10 lakh unique products were sold. 

