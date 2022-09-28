Home Business

Gameskraft case: Tax department assures no coercive action

The Karnataka High Court has scheduled October 11 for the next hearing in the case of unicorn start-up Gameskraft plea. 

Published: 28th September 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court has scheduled October 11 for the next hearing in the case of unicorn start-up Gameskraft plea. It filed a plea on September 26 against the show cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DCGI) despite the High Court’s stay on Rs 21,000 crore tax notice issued to the firm.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar expressed his inability to take up the matter given the heavy docket burden, and said that he will list for hearing post the Dusshera holidays. During the hearing, the gaming start-up asked the court for stay, which was objected by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman, who was appearing for the GST authorities.

When the court pointed out that Gameskraft’s is apprehensive of coercive actions such as attachment by the GST department in the interim, the ASG said that such apprehension is ill-founded since 30 days have been given under the SCN for the company to respond to. The ASG also assured the court that no action will be taken without hearing the petitioners (Gameskraft).

On the basis of assurances given by the ASG, the Court adjourned the matter to be heard on 11th October 2022 for interim stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gameskraft
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp