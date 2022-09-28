Home Business

India, Netherlands formalise bilateral fast track mechanism for investments 

Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, is the executing body of the FTM.

Published: 28th September 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands flag image used for representational purpose.

Netherlands flag image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the Netherlands have formulated a mechanism for faster resolution of investment cases of Dutch companies operating here in the country, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Embassy of the Netherlands have signed a joint statement to formalise the bilateral Fast Track Mechanism (FTM).

Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, is the executing body of the FTM.

"The bilateral FTM between India and the Netherlands aims to serve as a platform for faster resolution of investment cases of Dutch companies operating in India," the commerce and industry ministry said.

It will strengthen and assist bilateral efforts to increase mutual investment activities, as well as support and develop business cooperation between companies in both countries.

"Some Dutch companies have been operating for over 100 years in India, which illustrates this close bilateral relationship. We are keen to collaborate more with our Indian partners to further stimulate Dutch companies in India, particularly in key areas of economics, science and innovation," Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, said.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said both sides have worked to resolve several issues of Dutch companies even before the FTM process began.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands were formally established in 1947.

According to government data, the Netherlands is the fourth largest foreign direct investor in India.

Between April 2000 and June 2022, the cumulative flow of foreign direct investment from the Netherlands to India reached USD 42.3 billion.

In 2021-22, bilateral trade between the countries amounted to USD 17 billion.

India's exports to the Netherlands consist mainly of mineral fuels and mineral-based products, organic chemicals, electrical machinery and equipment, aluminium, iron and steel and pharmaceutical products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Netherlands FTM Fast Track Mechanism Investments
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp