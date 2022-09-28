Tata Motors launches India's most affordable EV at Rs 8.49 lakh

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's largest electric carmaker -- Tata Motors -- has become the first automaker to launch an electric car that comes at a price tag of less than Rs 10 lakh.

The homegrown auto-major on Wednesday launched the Tiago.ev with a special introductory prices starting Rs 8.49 lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers (2000 of these slots will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV).

The bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on October 10, 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of Rs 21000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries of the EV are scheduled to commence from January 2023.

The Tiago.ev is offered in multiple combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km. The battery and motor comes with a eight years or 160,000 kms warranty.

The price of Tiago.ev with 24kWh battery pack is kept between Rs 11.29-11.79 lakhs.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-based firm Bolt targets 1 lakh electric vehicle charging points by March 2023

The Tiago.ev comes with four different charging solutions: A 15A plug point, a standard 3.3kW AC charge, and a 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35kms range with 30min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% - 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins and DC fast charging, which can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%-80% in just 57 mins.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "With an aim to make our EVs more accessible with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. We are confident that this move will help more and more customers embrace EVs as their preferred mode for personal mobility. We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India's commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026."

Tiago.ev is based on the Ziptron technology -- Tata Motors' in-house developed globally competitive high-voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. Featuring a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, it delivers a peak output of 55kw and an instant full torque delivery of 114Nm. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 Kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tata claims the Tiago.ev will be the safest electric hatch on the road. The car comes with hill start and descent assist for ease of driving on inclines, DRLs and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS).

NEW DELHI: India's largest electric carmaker -- Tata Motors -- has become the first automaker to launch an electric car that comes at a price tag of less than Rs 10 lakh. The homegrown auto-major on Wednesday launched the Tiago.ev with a special introductory prices starting Rs 8.49 lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers (2000 of these slots will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV). The bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on October 10, 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of Rs 21000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries of the EV are scheduled to commence from January 2023. The Tiago.ev is offered in multiple combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km. The battery and motor comes with a eight years or 160,000 kms warranty. The price of Tiago.ev with 24kWh battery pack is kept between Rs 11.29-11.79 lakhs. ALSO READ | Bengaluru-based firm Bolt targets 1 lakh electric vehicle charging points by March 2023 The Tiago.ev comes with four different charging solutions: A 15A plug point, a standard 3.3kW AC charge, and a 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35kms range with 30min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% - 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins and DC fast charging, which can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%-80% in just 57 mins. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "With an aim to make our EVs more accessible with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. We are confident that this move will help more and more customers embrace EVs as their preferred mode for personal mobility. We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India's commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026." Tiago.ev is based on the Ziptron technology -- Tata Motors' in-house developed globally competitive high-voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. Featuring a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, it delivers a peak output of 55kw and an instant full torque delivery of 114Nm. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 Kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata claims the Tiago.ev will be the safest electric hatch on the road. The car comes with hill start and descent assist for ease of driving on inclines, DRLs and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS).