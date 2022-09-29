Home Business

Equity Market falls for sixth straight session

Indian equity market closed in the red for the sixth straight session with benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - falling nearly 1% each on Wednesday. 

Published: 29th September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,
By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian equity market closed in the red for the sixth straight session with benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - falling nearly 1% each on Wednesday. In the past 6 sessions, the two indices have shed more than 5%, making investors’ poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore as market capitalisation of all BSE listed firms has come down to Rs 268.40 lakh crore from Rs 283.50 lakh crore six sessions ago.

As per the market experts, India’s equity market, which currently commands a premium over global peers, is likely to remain under pressure as foreign investors are moving towards safe havens following rate hikes by various central banks, weakening of Indian Rupee, rise in bond yields and other prevailing challenges. 

The INR again hit a fresh low on Wednesday and closed at 81.94 per US dollar, down from 81.58 in the previous session. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against 6 basket currencies, surged to 114.78, a twenty-year high, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4% for the first time in more than a decade. Foreign Institutional investors (FII) remained net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 2,772 crore on Wednesday.  

“Investors continue to be sceptical of the domestic market’s higher premium amid the ongoing global deceleration while foreign investors are fleeing emerging economies in search of safer havens. Although the domestic economy is buoyed by solid fundamentals, the stock market’s appetite for risk has been hindered by the rising worries of a worldwide recession,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

While the US Fed’s 75 bps rate hike that came last week was anticipated, the hawkish stance indicating 125 bps hikes in the next meets by December 2022 has spooked investors’ sentiment. Experts believe that the speed with which central banks across the globe are hiking interest rates, investors are worried that slackening growth would push key economies into recession.

India’s central Bank, the RBI, is also expected to increase key lending rates by 35-50 bps on Friday.  Joseph K Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management said, “Inflation has become a concern for most major economies, and the central banks are resorting to aggressive rate hikes. This move could push up inflationary pressures, proving counterproductive in the short run.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity market Sensex Nifty FII
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp