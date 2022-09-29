Home Business

Mandatory six airbags in cars proposal deferred to Oct 1, 2023

The airbags rule in passenger cars has been deferred considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario.

Published: 29th September 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

airbags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

