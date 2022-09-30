Home Business

ONDC goes live in Bengaluru across 16 pin codes as part of beta testing

The e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has integrated with ONDC for a beta testing launch in Bengaluru.

Published: 30th September 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Arishekar N Twitter)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Arishekar N Twitter)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which aims to promote open networks, on Friday started its beta testing process with small retailers in Bengaluru.

ONDC, which is based on open specifications, will boost small merchant digitisation and e-commerce scale. The e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has integrated with ONDC for a beta testing launch in Bengaluru. It aims to serve more sellers through the ONDC network and book more shipments through its platform.

“This integration will accelerate our efforts to make last-mile logistics accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India. Today, small businesses find it difficult to sign contracts with large logistics companies to ship their products. With Shiprocket and ONDC working in tandem for the beta launch in Bengaluru, sellers can now access an improved experience," said ONDC CEO T Koshy.

Through this, Shiprocket will provide a wider reach and various options for the merchants to choose from and strengthen their logistical needs.

Many small merchants across Bengaluru went live on ONDC and they displayed the same outside the shop. "Wow, the first order of the day! Originated from  @Paytm  app for AtoZ Supermarket, K R Garden, Murgesh Pallya, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560017 managed by seller application @SellerApp_Inc," Dilip Vamanan, co-founder of seller onboarding platform SellerApp tweeted. It has onboarded many participants on the seller side.

ALSO READ | Microsoft joins ONDC network to launch social e-commerce in Indian market 

Innoviti, a collaborative commerce platform, which joined the ONDC network recently, said that this will help millions of small retailers participate in the digital revolution by connecting them to millions of digital consumers. 

"At the same time, it also helps consumers access more sellers through an open network, democratizing the digital marketplace to enable best purchase connections between buyers and sellers," the company said.

Meanwhile, ONDC has come up with a consultation paper and public consultation is open till 31 October. The paper said that ONDC will also require Network Participants to get recertified every time the Network Participant introduces a significant update/patch, or when ONDC introduces a newer version of the Protocol Specification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONDC Bengaluru beta testing
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp