Home Business

Core sector growth slows down to 6 per cent in February

Coal production grew year-on-year at 8.5%, a four-month low. Natural gas output grew at 3.2%, refinery products at 3.3%, steel at 6.9% and electricity at 7.6%.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Manufacturing, Industry, Production

Illustration used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indicating weakening momentum in the economic activities, core sector industries’ growth in February 2023 moderated to 6% from a seven-month high of 8.9% in January. Six out of the eight sectors saw the growth slowing down in February vis-à-vis the previous month. Only fertilizer and cement production grew at a higher rate in February when compared to January.

Coal production grew year-on-year at 8.5%, a four-month low. Natural gas output grew at 3.2%, refinery products at 3.3%, steel at 6.9% and electricity at 7.6%. Crude oil production contracted by 4.9% during the month against 1.1% contraction in the previous month.

In FY23, till February, the core sector industry has grown at 7.8% compared to 11.1% in the same period in the previous year. In 2021-22, the overall core sector recorded a growth of 10.4%, which is unlikely to be repeated in 2022-23.

Experts say with unseasonal rain, the core sector growth will be subdued in March as well. “Though the capex by states and union government would continue to witness strong growth, the spell of unseasonal rains could weigh on the cement & steel sector in March 2023. The output of the coal sector is also expected to be affected by the unusual rains in the same period,” says Dr Sunil Sinha, principal economist, of India Ratings and Research.

Centre’s fiscal deficit at 83% of FY23 target
Central government’s fiscal deficit in April-February 2023 period touched 82.8% of the full-year target of `17.6 lakh crore. Last year, during the same period fiscal deficit hit 82.7%. In this period, the government’s gross tax collection has been `25.5 lakh crore against the revised full-year target of `30.5 lakh crore. The year-on-year gross tax collection during the period has grown by 12%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
economic activities Coal production Natural gas Crude oil
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp