Hot cuppa!: India self-reliant in production because of small tea growers, says Board

India annually produces nearly 1400 million kg of tea, out of which the contribution of STGs is more than 50 per cent.

Tea shops across Chennai city have increased the price of a cup of tea from Rs 10 to Rs 12 and a cup of coffee from Rs 12 to Rs 15. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The emergence of small tea growers (STGs) has made the country self-reliant in the production of the beverage and to meet domestic requirements and exports, Tea Board said.

STGs have also helped local economic conditions and the livelihood of people, the Tea Board said in a statement.

India annually produces nearly 1400 million kg of tea, out of which the contribution of STGs is more than 50 per cent, it said.

Tea exports from India in value terms is close to USD 800 million.

It attained a positive growth of 15 per cent in volume of around 220 million kg in 2022, the board said.

The country is now the second largest producer of the beverage after China and tea industry is one of the largest employers.

India is also the fourth largest exporter after China, Kenya and Sri Lanka, it said.

According to the Tea Board, the agency has helped in the development of the industry in terms of area under cultivation, production, productivity and domestic consumption.

To facilitate exports, the Board, which was formed in 1954, has taken many trade promotion initiatives like organising buyer-seller meets in collaboration with the Indian missions the statement said.

Production of the beverage is spread across 15 states of the country. Assam and West Bengal are the primary ones.

