Home Business

Excise collection on petroleum goods to fall by Rs 60k crore

According to government estimates, excise duty collection from petroleum products in 2022-23 is likely to be around R3 lakh crore compared with R3.63 lakh crore in the previous year.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

rupee

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the second year in a row, the Central government is going to see the excise duty collection from petroleum products falling. In 2022-23, the fall is likely to be much sharper than it was in the previous year. According to government estimates, excise duty collection from petroleum products in 2022-23 is likely to be around R3 lakh crore compared with R3.63 lakh crore in the previous year.

The fall is owing to a sharp excise duty cut in May 2022, when the government was forced to slash excise on petrol by R8 per litre and R6 per litre on diesel as international crude prices had breached $115 a barrel. Petrol prices in some places during May 2022 had touched R120 a litre, while diesel prices had crossed R100 a litre mark. 

Though crude oil prices have since moderated and fallen below $80 a barrel, the government has not hiked the excise duties. This has impacted the excise duty collection in 2022-23. According to government data, the government has collected R2.51 lakh crore in excise duty from petroleum products in the first 11 months of 2022-23. 

During the same period the previous year, excise duty collection was around R3.06 lakh crore.  A part of this loss is likely to be made good by collections from the levy of windfall gains tax on exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The government expects to collect R25,000 crore from windfall gains tax in 2022-23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central government excise duty collection
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp