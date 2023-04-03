Get high on premium brand spirits: AI introduces in-flight food & beverages menu for int'l flights

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Air India has introduced a refreshed in-flight food and beverages menu across cabins on all international flights.

Air India's First and Business Class customers who follow the vegan lifestyle will now be able to choose from a selection of plant-based meal options.

Moreover, the airline's bar menu now features a range of premium brands of spirits as well as a new wine list that includes French and Italian wines.

Customers on board will be able to indulge in sophistication with Air India's bar menu, which now offers a fine wine list, including Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut champagne, wines from the renowned vineyards of Chateau de l'Hestrange, Les Oliviers, Chateau Milon, and Piedmont region of Northern Italy. In addition, the new beverages menu features a range of whiskey, gin, vodka, and beer of premium brands.

The new menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers, decadent desserts, and showcase India's locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend.

Sandeep Verma, Head of In-flight Services, Air India, said "As part of our ongoing effort of transforming the Air India experience for the guests, we have brought great thought and energy into our new menu. We want our guests to enjoy their food and beverage on board Air India flights much like they would at their favourite restaurants.

"Our underlying focus while designing the new menu has been on ensuring that it includes nutritious options that are delicious, and on incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices."

A team of in-house experts, catering partners, and multiple suppliers were assembled to design an elevated the dining experience on board Air India flights.

Air India's First and Business Class customers who follow the vegan lifestyle will now be able to choose from a selection of delicious, plant-based meal options such as 'Subz' seekh kebab, Thai red curry with tofu and vegetables, broccoli and millet steak, and lemon sevaiyan upma, medu wada and masala uttapam.

The new menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, across all classes, features a mix of fusion dishes and classics such as mushroom scrambled egg, turmeric chilli omelette, mixed vegetable paratha, achari paneer and emmenthal sandwich in multigrain bread, grilled prawns in a fennel cream sauce, murgh rezala kofta, murgh elaichi korma, classic chilli chicken, chicken chettinad kathi roll, baked fillet of fish with a herb almond and garlic crust, masala dal and brown rice khichdi with sprouts, roast tomato and bocconcini caprese with kalamata olives and pesto, and classic tomato and coriander shorba with crisp namakpara, among others.

There are also new dessert offerings such as mango passionfruit delight, quinoa orange kheer, espresso almond crumble mousse cake, khajur tukda with kesar phirni, single origin chocolate slice, chum-chum sandwich with blueberry sauce, and a seasonal fruit selection.

Air India's selection of mocktails such as Virgin Mary, California Orange, Apple Spritzer, and juices would offer an array of flavours to fulfil the fine dining experience.

