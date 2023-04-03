Home Business

Hello, 'Janani' here!: Kerala-based tech company develops AI to help expecting and new parents

Beyond the AI, Cuddle also has real human mentors to help parents through the journey.

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala-based tech company, Totto, on Monday announced the launch of Cuddle, a service that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide support to expecting and new parents throughout pregnancy and parenting.

The company said Cuddle will provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs of each parent, including prenatal care and nutrition, postpartum recovery, infant development, and more.

"Cuddle is now available on WhatsApp, offering parents a convenient and reliable way to access personalized guidance and assistance from a team of experts," the company said in a release.

Jofin Joseph, the CEO of Totto said parents face a range of challenges every day, but the options to seek trusted advice are minimal.

Joseph said parents can ask questions and share their concerns with the AI.

"Our AI Assistant -we call her 'Janani'-can understand the parent's needs and provide personalized recommendations and insights tailored to each parent's unique needs and circumstances," Joseph said.

Beyond the AI, Cuddle also has real human mentors to help parents through the journey, he said.

"We also have short video lessons from the best experts like gynecologists, pediatricians, lactation consultants, psychologists, relationship experts, and more. We have 150+ doctors and experts on our platform, committed to this Knowledge Revolution in Parenting," Joseph said.

The company said parents can access Cuddle's services via WhatsApp no: 7907002454.

