Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: A brilliant camera phone, but too expensive

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, at a price of R1,24,999. Given the price of the device, one can expect it to be equipped with all the best or refined features and hardware.

After using the smartphone for more than three weeks, Samsung has not disappointed at all. It outdoes it in terms of camera performance, has a brilliant display, fast performance and very good battery life. So what is the shortcoming? Yes, it has: One is its price and the other is that it takes a long time to charge.

About the phone

Built with an aluminium body, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks similar to its predecessor, but gives a premium look. At the bottom edge, it has SPen, speaker grills, SIM tray and USB Type C port while on the side edges, Samsung has placed a screen lock button and volume rockers. The phone doesn’t feel heavy in hand, but one has to use both hands to use it.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display, with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 (Edge Quad HD+) and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. We found no lags while using the device. We tried many things, including opening multiple tabs, and apps, watching videos and playing heavy games. We also did not face any heating issues.

Cameras and battery backup

It won’t be wrong to call the camera section the best offering of the S23 Ultra. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but no charger inside. The other flaw with the phone is that it takes time to charge properly, which sometimes can be very irritating. However, once it is fully charged, it can last more than a day for average users.

Our take

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a good phone with all the latest features. But there are a few things, which let the phone down. That includes taking time to charge, no charger in the box and price. The phone’s competitors offer the same features, if not similar, at less price. Buy it for its camera performance.

