Home Business

Genesis Market: Police shut 'one of world's largest' cybercrime markets

The global sweep targeting the Genesis Market resulted in 119 arrests, involved 17 countries and was led by the FBI and Dutch police, the EU's policing agency said.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: International police have shut down what they called "one of the world's largest" online markets dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details, Europol said on Wednesday.

The global sweep targeting the Genesis Market resulted in 119 arrests, involved 17 countries and was led by the FBI and Dutch police, the EU's policing agency said.

The operation was dubbed "Operation Cookie Monster".

"An unprecedented law enforcement operation involving 17 countries has resulted in the takedown of Genesis Market, one of the most dangerous marketplaces selling stolen account credentials to hackers worldwide," Europol said.

"Genesis Market listed for sale the identities of over two million people when it was shut down," the Hague-based agency said.

Action against criminals took place in countries including Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States and more than 10 countries in Europe.

"Through the combined efforts of all the law enforcement authorities involved, we have severely disrupted the criminal cyber ecosystem by removing one of its key enablers," said Edvardas Sileris, who heads Europol's European Cybercrime Centre, which assisted in the operation.

The EU's judicial agency, Eurojust, which is also based in The Hague said it was a "multi-country effort dubbed Operation Cookie Monster".

"Genesis Market customers were located all over the world and actively purchasing stolen packages of victim data until this takedown," it said.

'Invitation only'

Britain's National Crime Agency said 24 people were arrested in Britain. Another 17 people were arrested in The Netherlands.

Europol said the Genesis Market offered "bots" for sale that had infected victims' devices through malware or other methods.

"Upon purchase of such a bot, criminals would get access to all the data harvested by it such as fingerprints, cookies, saved logins and autofill form data," it said.

The information was collected in real time so buyers would be notified of any change of passwords.

Unlike so-called "dark web" services, Genesis was available on the open web "although obscured from law enforcement behind an invitation-only veil", the agency said.

"Its accessibility and cheap prices greatly lowered the barrier of entry for buyers, making it a popular resource among hackers."

The closure of the Genesis Market comes after a number of cyber crackdowns involving Europol.

In April 2022 it said international investigators had shut down "Raidforums", a massive online forum that sold access to hacked databases stolen from US corporations.

In 2021 it announced the disrupting of the "world's most dangerous" cybercrime malware tool used to break into computer systems, called EMOTET.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
world's largest' cybercrime markets cybercrime markets Genesis Market
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp