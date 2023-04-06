Home Business

Coal India Ltd to supply 610MT coal in 2024

In the last financial year 2022-23, CIL supplied a record 586.6 MT of coal to power plants. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country’s largest coal producer is aiming to supply 610 million tonne (MT) of coal to power plants in the current fiscal. 

“CIL supply to power sector is pegged at 610 MT to meet demand of coal-fired plants in FY24. This is 23.4 MT more or 4 per cent higher than the record 586.6 MT supplied in FY23,” CIL said in a statement.

In the wake of forecasts that a hot summer may push up coal demand, CIL said it is gearing itself to meet requirements on the back of adequate coal stocks at its pitheads and increased production in the first quarter of FY24.

“With increasing production and adequate coal stock of 69 MTs at our pitheads, we aim to meet the projected target with our best shot and satiate demand,” said a senior executive of the company. 

