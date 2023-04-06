Home Business

'Pause, not a pivot': RBI won’t hesitate to hike rates again, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

The governor said that the RBI's target is to get headline inflation to 4 per cent from the 6 per cent levels at present.

Published: 06th April 2023 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to not hike the repo rate cheered the market and started discussions of extended pause and no more rate hikes this year.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, dashed such hopes and said the decision to pause was 'for this meeting only'. Keeping alive the possibility of a rate hike in the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the governor said that the central bank will 'not hesitate' to take further action on rates if needed.

The next meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled from June 6 to 8.

"If I have to characterise today's monetary policy in just one line... it's a pause, not a pivot," Das said in a press conference held after the announcement of the policy review.

Earlier in the day, the six-member MPC unanimously decided to pause after repeated hikes in rate over the last 11 months, surprising analysts who were expecting the central bank to make a final 25 basis points (0.25%) hike before opting to pause. The benchmark policy rate (repo rate) is 6.5 percent.

Speaking to the reporters, the governor said that the RBI's target is to get headline inflation to 4 per cent from the 6 per cent levels at present, and the monetary policy will be focused on progressively aligning with the target. He said the job to decisively bring down inflation is 'not yet finished', and RBI's policy priority continues to be price stability.

ALSO READ | What experts say about RBI's no-rate hike decision

The central bank has been raising rates to cool down prices as inflation has remained above its tolerance band of 2-6 percent over the past several months.

Deputy Governor Michael Patra said RBI has marginally upped its FY24 growth estimate to 6.5 percent primarily on the assumption of a decline in the average oil price to $85 per barrel as against $90 per barrel earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das Monetary Policy Committee RBI rate hike RBI rate pause
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp