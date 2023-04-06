Reliance launches beauty retail platform Tira

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With its new offering Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, Reliance Retail is now directly competing with other well-known platforms such as Nykaa and Tata CLiQ Palette. The online beauty and personal care industry in India is huge as the market size likely to reach about $6 billion in 2025, according to Statista.

Founded in 2012, Nykaa offers over 4,500 brands via its website and mobile app. Over the years, it has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts. Nykaa has already built its offline presence.

Last year alone it opened 45 new stores. Falguni Nayar, MD and CEO, Nykaa, recently said they will launch 50 stores over next four quarters. Tata CLiQ is slowly growing its presence in cosmetics and beauty products.

Apart from launching Tira app and website, Reliance Retail also announced opening of Tira store in Mumbai. Isha Ambani, executive director of RRVL, said, “With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty.”

BENGALURU: With its new offering Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, Reliance Retail is now directly competing with other well-known platforms such as Nykaa and Tata CLiQ Palette. The online beauty and personal care industry in India is huge as the market size likely to reach about $6 billion in 2025, according to Statista. Founded in 2012, Nykaa offers over 4,500 brands via its website and mobile app. Over the years, it has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts. Nykaa has already built its offline presence. Last year alone it opened 45 new stores. Falguni Nayar, MD and CEO, Nykaa, recently said they will launch 50 stores over next four quarters. Tata CLiQ is slowly growing its presence in cosmetics and beauty products.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from launching Tira app and website, Reliance Retail also announced opening of Tira store in Mumbai. Isha Ambani, executive director of RRVL, said, “With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty.”