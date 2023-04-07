From ‘Taxi’ to ‘Take off’, Air India completes phase 1 of transformation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India (AI) said on Thursday it has begun the second phase of its five-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI, named as the ‘Take Off’ chapter. In this phase, Air India is expected to complete the consolidation of its airline business, develop a world-class institute for training and build on the momentum seen in the first phase.

Air India had ordered a record number of aircraft from Boeing and Airbus; committed $400 million to refurbish existing aircraft and hired 3,800 new employees in first phase, which is called the ‘Taxi’ chapter. The airline, however, faced a massive public relation crisis in Taxi phase after ‘pee-gate’ incident that happened in November on an international flight from New York to New Delhi.

“Take Off is focussed on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established. This phase will also witness the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express,” said Air India in a statement.

Air India Group’s full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, will also be merged with Air India following the grant of regulatory approval during the second phase. “During this Taxi phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth...As we move into our Take Off phase, we will start seeing these investments bear fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said.

NEW DELHI: Air India (AI) said on Thursday it has begun the second phase of its five-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI, named as the ‘Take Off’ chapter. In this phase, Air India is expected to complete the consolidation of its airline business, develop a world-class institute for training and build on the momentum seen in the first phase. Air India had ordered a record number of aircraft from Boeing and Airbus; committed $400 million to refurbish existing aircraft and hired 3,800 new employees in first phase, which is called the ‘Taxi’ chapter. The airline, however, faced a massive public relation crisis in Taxi phase after ‘pee-gate’ incident that happened in November on an international flight from New York to New Delhi. “Take Off is focussed on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established. This phase will also witness the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express,” said Air India in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Air India Group’s full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, will also be merged with Air India following the grant of regulatory approval during the second phase. “During this Taxi phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth...As we move into our Take Off phase, we will start seeing these investments bear fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said.