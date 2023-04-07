Home Business

From ‘Taxi’ to ‘Take off’, Air India completes phase 1 of transformation

In this phase, Air India is expected to complete the consolidation of its airline business, develop a world-class institute for training and build on the momentum seen in the first phase.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India (AI) said on Thursday it has begun the second phase of its five-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI, named as the ‘Take Off’ chapter. In this phase, Air India is expected to complete the consolidation of its airline business, develop a world-class institute for training and build on the momentum seen in the first phase.

Air India had ordered a record number of aircraft from Boeing and Airbus; committed $400 million to refurbish existing aircraft and hired 3,800 new employees in first phase, which is called the ‘Taxi’ chapter. The airline, however, faced a massive public relation crisis in Taxi phase after ‘pee-gate’ incident that happened in November on an international flight from New York to New Delhi.

“Take Off is focussed on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established. This phase will also witness the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express,” said Air India in a statement.

 Air India Group’s full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, will also be merged with Air India following the grant of regulatory approval during the second phase. “During this Taxi phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth...As we move into our Take Off phase, we will start seeing these investments bear fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Vihaan.AI AI
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp