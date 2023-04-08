Home Business

New IT rules turning point for online gaming industry, say experts

The government notified regulations for the industry that prohibits games that involve wagering or betting with real money.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Online game

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The clear definition of real-money and permissible games will be crucial in catalysing the growth of legitimate online gaming industry players, said the industry experts on online gaming rules notified by the government on April 6, 2023.

They called the framework a positive turning point for the industry. “This framework will allow us to innovate and operate freely while ensuring that the necessary guardrails are in place to safeguard the users.  Overall, this is the best possible framework and the way ahead for online gaming firms in India,” said Deepak Gullapalli, founder & CEO, head of Digital Works.

The government notified regulations for the industry that prohibits games that involve wagering or betting with real money. It would establish three self-regulatory organisations (SROs) that will approve games that comply with the rules for operation in the country. As per the new IT rules, gaming platforms must not offer, publish, or share online games that have harmful or banned content. They will have to verify the identity of online gamers. The purpose of the move is to prevent self-harm or psychological harm from online gaming.

“The new online gaming rules is a watershed moment for the industry, as it recognises online gaming intermediaries and distinguishes them from gambling,” said Sai Srinivas, CEO and co-founder, MPL. He said the uniform legal framework provided by these rules will boost investor confidence and will also help reduce regulatory fragmentation at the state level.  Tejas Karia, partner & head, Arbitration, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said the new rules are significant from the perspective of classifying “intermediaries” for availing immunity from liability depending on the content hosted by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT rule Online game
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp