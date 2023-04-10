Home Business

LTIMindtree delays onboarding of freshers

Freshers who received offer letters from IT firm LTIMindtree in January 2022 are still waiting to be onboarded.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Freshers who received offer letters from IT firm LTIMindtree in January 2022 are still waiting to be onboarded. The firm has instead introduced a new training programme called IGNITE.  “The company had sent offer letters to these freshers for training and employment in January 2022.

However, instead of providing them with an onboarding date, the company has now introduced a Learning and Training Program with a duration of 6-7 weeks,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).  The freshers have been given two options: to undergo this assessment-based training or have their earlier offer automatically canceled, he added.

NITES has received complaints about this. “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and goes against ethical business practices. It may also set a dangerous precedent for future recruitment practices. It is clear that the company is putting these freshers in a state of uncertainty and using this new program as a way to delay their onboarding,” Saluja added. 

The IT employee union has urged LTI Mindtree to reconsider its decision and provide a clear and transparent process for the onboarding of these freshers. Earlier, Wipro had cut candidates’ salary - who are awaiting to be onboarded- from R6.5 lakh to R3.5 lakh per annum.

