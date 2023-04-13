Complaint of predatory offers malicious: Jio

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Wednesday slammed Bharti Airtel for its letter to telecom sector regulator Trai, in which the latter alleged the former giving predatory offers of Live TV channels to the consumer.

In a big snub to Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio said this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJILs (Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited) consumer-friendly tariffs in o rder to protect its narrow interests.

The firm, in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) urged that Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future. This comes after Airtel, in a letter to the regulator, said broadcasters are violating the downlinking policy by providing broadcast content to unregistered digital distribution platforms.

It was an apparent reference to Jio TV showing IPL 2023 matches. “At the outset, we submit that this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJIL’s consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests,” Jio said in the letter dated April 6, 2023. The company further said that this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being a frivolous attempt to protect its own interests.

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Wednesday slammed Bharti Airtel for its letter to telecom sector regulator Trai, in which the latter alleged the former giving predatory offers of Live TV channels to the consumer. In a big snub to Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio said this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJILs (Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited) consumer-friendly tariffs in o rder to protect its narrow interests. The firm, in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) urged that Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future. This comes after Airtel, in a letter to the regulator, said broadcasters are violating the downlinking policy by providing broadcast content to unregistered digital distribution platforms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was an apparent reference to Jio TV showing IPL 2023 matches. “At the outset, we submit that this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJIL’s consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests,” Jio said in the letter dated April 6, 2023. The company further said that this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being a frivolous attempt to protect its own interests.