Home Business

Complaint of predatory offers malicious: Jio

The firm, in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) urged that Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Wednesday slammed Bharti Airtel for its letter to telecom sector regulator Trai, in which the latter alleged the former giving predatory offers of Live TV channels to the consumer. 

In a big snub to Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio said this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJILs (Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited) consumer-friendly tariffs in o rder to protect its narrow interests.  

The firm, in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) urged that Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future. This comes after Airtel, in a letter to the regulator, said broadcasters are violating the downlinking policy by providing broadcast content to unregistered digital distribution platforms.

It was an apparent reference to Jio TV showing IPL 2023 matches. “At the outset, we submit that this complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Airtel to defame RJIL’s consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests,” Jio said in the letter dated April 6, 2023. The company further said that this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being a frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jio Airtel
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp