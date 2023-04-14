Home Business

Headcount drops by 3,611 in Q4; IT companies slow down hiring

On hiring, Infosys said it has rich bench utilisation at 80% and they are ready to move into production projects.

Published: 14th April 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

IT industry, Tech industry

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT companies are going slow on hiring and Infosys to moderate hiring based on the demand environment. Its headcount in the fourth quarter dropped by 3,611 employees.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the total headcount increased by 29,219, down 46% compared to FY22. It had hired 54,396 in the previous financial year. As of March 31, 2023, the company’s total headcount stands at 3,43,234.

On hiring, Infosys said it has rich bench utilisation at 80% and they are ready to move into production projects. Infosys said that they have an agile model of hiring as demand picks up they have flexibility as well. The firm’s voluntary attrition has been coming down as it stood at 20.9% in Q4.

It was 24.3% in December 2022 and 27.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We have expanded our internal program on efficiency and cost to build a path to higher margins in the medium term. We continue to invest in our people and in supporting our clients,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT jobs IT industry IT hiring employment
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp