Home Business

IT services firms bet big on generative AI

ChatGPT has triggered a new AI race that all IT companies are now betting big on generative AI.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services firms have been ramping up investments in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) even before OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm. ChatGPT has triggered a new AI race that all IT companies are now betting big on generative AI.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Parekh said that the company is leveraging generative AI capabilities for the clients. During a press conference after announcing Q4 results, Parekh said, “We anticipate generative AI to provide more opportunities for work with our clients and also enable us to improve our own productivity. Within the company today we have active programmes and projects with clients working with generative AI platforms to address specific areas, processes and libraries within their business.”

He added that they have trained open source generative AI platforms on the company’s internal software development libraries. Infosys was one of the early backers of OpenAI. The company has moved quickly into driving generative AI within its business.

Generative AI can create a wide variety of data including 3D models. IT companies can change their pricing models accordingly. According to a MarketsandMarkets report, the generative AI market will grow to USD 51.8 billion by 2028. IT CEOs said AI is not new for the companies. TCS chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said during interactions with clients, conversations start and stop with ChatGPT.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced new tools for building with generative AI service through its cloud computing platform. “Generative AI is a type of AI that can create new content and ideas, including conversations, stories, images, videos, and music. Like all AI, generative AI is powered by ML models - very large models that are pre-trained on vast amounts of data and commonly referred to as Foundation Models (FMs),” it said in a blog post.

Recently, JP Morgan in a note to clients said that IT companies such as TCS and Infosys can retrain staff(on AI) faster than smaller peers. Earlier, Alphabet and Microsoft also announced their in-house developments of generative AI.

Generative AI market to grow to USD 51.8 bn by 2028

Infosys was one of the early backers of OpenAI. The firm has moved quickly into driving generative AI within its business. Generative AI can create a wide variety of data including 3D models. IT firms can change their pricing models accordingly. As per a MarketsandMarkets report, generative AI market will grow to USD 51.8 billion by 2028. IT CEOs said AI is not new for the firms. TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said during interactions with clients, conversations start and stop with ChatGPT 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Generative AI ChatGPT
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp