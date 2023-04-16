Private security body CAPSI to set up 8 centres of excellence in Northeast 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Association of Private Security Industry on Sunday announced plans to set up eight centres of excellence to train youth in the northeast.

The main objective of this initiative is to make the northeast a hub of the private security industry, a statement said.

These centres will be set up in the capital cities of each of the eight northeastern states which will galvanise the private security industry by creating jobs and opening new business opportunities, CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said.

The CAPSI has also tied up with some of the leading global security education organisations like the International Federation of Protection Officers (IFPO), the Association of Investigation & Security Agencies Regulators (USA) and The Security Institute of UK for training and placement of the trained youth in foreign countries.

The Bureau of India Standards (BIS) has already constituted a panel of security experts to draft international standards so that trained and certified Indian youth can be employed in foreign countries, Singh said.

The CAPSI, which is the umbrella organisation of the Indian private security industry representing around 25,000 agencies and over 1 crore private security personnel, also plans to start three Drone Pilot Training Academies in the NE Region.

"Our Aviation Division will set up a Flying Club to impart training for commercial pilots, cabin crews and aircraft maintenance support staff. The Centre of Excellence will impart training in Aviation Security as per global standards," Singh added.

