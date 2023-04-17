Home Business

Vedanta signs MoUs with 20 Korean display glass companies

In September 2022, Vedanta Group and Hon Hai Technology Group had entered into a pact to form a joint venture company and invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the semiconductor plant in Gujarat. 

Published: 17th April 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Monday announced that it has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with 20 Korean display glass companies for the development of an electronics manufacturing hub in India.

The oil-to-metal conglomerate was invited to a roadshow at the recently-concluded Korea Biz-Trade Show 2023, where its global Managing Director of Vedanta’s Semiconductor Akarsh K. Hebbar presented his plans of setting up a display fab in India.

“More than 50 companies have shown their interest in partnering with us and we are pleased to announce that we have signed MoUs with 20 Korean companies engaged in the electronics manufacturing value chain,” said Akarsh K. Hebbar. “Along with the Indian Government, we showcased the immense investment opportunities that our country has to offer, supported by conducive policies, good talent and a robust innovation ecosystem,” he said. 

In September 2022, Vedanta group and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) had entered into a pact to form a joint venture company and invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the semiconductor plant in Gujarat.  Akarsh further spoke about the scale and size of the proposed electronics ecosystem hub. He said that the hub had the potential to attract more than 150 companies and create upwards of 100 thousand direct and indirect jobs.  “Vedanta’s greenfield display fab would be one of the anchors for this proposed hub, and offered help to any company willing to explore India as an investment destination,” he added.

The company said in December 2022, Vedanta had received a similar invitation for a roadshow in Japan, which was attended by more than 200 delegates from around 100 companies. The roadshow concluded with Vedanta signing MoUs with 30 Japanese firms. The company had appointed semiconductor industry veteran David Reed as the CEO of its semiconductor business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta display glass industry Korean Anil Agarwal
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp