Home Business

Air India raises salaries of pilots, cabin crew 

As per Air India’s new CTC, a trainee pilot will now get Rs 50,000 per month while a senior commander can get as much as Rs 8.50 lakh per month.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To cater for its growing fleet size, Tata Group-run Air India on Monday said it has revamped the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots with effect from April 1, 2023.

Under the new structure, salaries will be hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India’s cabin crew, said a source.

This action by Air India comes months after it made an order to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The decision may also force other airlines to revise the pay structure of their workforce as there remains a shortage of pilots and cabin crew amidst a resurgence in air traffic.

As per Air India’s new CTC, a trainee pilot will now get Rs 50,000 per month while a senior commander can get as much as Rs 8.50 lakh per month. Following the revision, the guaranteed flying allowance component has been doubled from the current 20 hours to 40 hours. However, it remained much lower compared to the pre-pandemic period when Air India pilots were entitled to a guaranteed 70 hours of flying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India pilots and cabin crew
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp