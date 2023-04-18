Air India raises salaries of pilots, cabin crew 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To cater for its growing fleet size, Tata Group-run Air India on Monday said it has revamped the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots with effect from April 1, 2023.

Under the new structure, salaries will be hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India’s cabin crew, said a source.

This action by Air India comes months after it made an order to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The decision may also force other airlines to revise the pay structure of their workforce as there remains a shortage of pilots and cabin crew amidst a resurgence in air traffic.

As per Air India’s new CTC, a trainee pilot will now get Rs 50,000 per month while a senior commander can get as much as Rs 8.50 lakh per month. Following the revision, the guaranteed flying allowance component has been doubled from the current 20 hours to 40 hours. However, it remained much lower compared to the pre-pandemic period when Air India pilots were entitled to a guaranteed 70 hours of flying.

