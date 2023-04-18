Tim Cook to open first Apple store in India today

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apple chief executive Tim Cook will welcome customers to its first retail outlet in Mumbai, which is scheduled to open for people on Tuesday. The US-based technology company is going to start its two retail stores in the country after 25 years of its presence in India. The company will inaugurate its second store in Delhi on April 20.

“Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow,” tweeted Cook on Monday. Cook who on Monday met Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, during his stay in India.

Apple, which started its manufacturing products in India in 2017, has increased its production capacity manifold in past one year. As per Counterpoint Research, Apple may cross 5% market share in India this year from 1% in 2019. In India, the company has surpassed exports of `40,000 crore in FY23, fourfold growth from the last year.

At Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India, visitors can explore the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. It offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. “At Apple, customers are at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection,” he said. Apple BKC store, which will open for people from April 18 2023 is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

Makes it easier to place order, pick up products

At Apple BKC visitors can explore latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories. It offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them

