Home Business

NCLT extends deadline for RCap resolution process by 3 months

The lenders to Reliance Capital, have decided to hold the auction for the sale of assets Anil Ambani-promoted company undergoing insolvency proceedings on April 26.

Published: 19th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Capital

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline for completing the resolution process of Reliance Capital by three months to July 16 as the earlier deadline of April 16 has already passed.

The lenders to Reliance Capital, have decided to hold the auction for the sale of assets Anil Ambani-promoted company undergoing insolvency proceedings on April 26. The 90 days deadline extension was necessitated as the lenders decided to hold a second round of auction on April 26 in order to maximise the recovery from the sale of Reliance Capital assets. The deadline to complete the resolution process of RCap has been extended multiple times in the past.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group; Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree will be participating in the extended challenge mechanism (second round of auction). There are still some issues that need to be ironed out and discussions are still going on between bidders and banks, said a source.

The bidders want an assurance that the lenders will not go for another round of auction even if the offers are below the liquidation value of Rs13000 crore. The banks and other creditors are unwilling to agree to this condition. According to lenders, the main idea for holding the auction is to get maximum value for the assets.  Earlier the second round of auction was scheduled for April 11, but it was postponed to April 26.

All the bidders have asked for the resolution plans to be compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP), as in the earlier auction held on 21 December, the bidder's plans were found to be non-compliant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLT Reliance Capital
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp