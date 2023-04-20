Home Business

WTO ruling threatens domestic electronics manufacturers

The World Trade Organisation has termed India’s high import duty on information and communications technology (ICT) products as illegal.

Published: 20th April 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

World Trade Organisation (File Photo | Reuters)

World Trade Organisation (File Photo | Reuters)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  WTO’s recent ruling terming India’s high import duty on certain electronics items as illegal might queer the pitch for domestic manufacturing of these products, and spook foreign investors. Experts say even if the impact may not be severe, it could surely put a dent in local manufacturing of electronics goods.

The World Trade Organisation has termed India’s high import duty on information and communications technology (ICT) products as illegal.  In 2019 the EU, Japan and Taiwan had challenged the import duties in the range of 7.5-20% on certain electronic products. While ruling in favour of the EU, the WTO observed that India’s violation has affected EU exports of such goods by up to €600 million annually. If India complies with the ruling, the country will have to reduce the import duty on these items.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said the impact of this ruling will not be severe in the near term but will create a dent in the overall Make in India initiative.

“Foreign investors will be treading cautiously in making further investments in India and this may also hamper the speed in getting the FDIs in the ICT space,” he says adding that if the decision on the ruling affects the duty structure in India, it could impact the momentum of local value addition. If India loses the appeal in the higher court, the impact will be much more severe.

Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said India should challenge the ruling as the products on which India has imposed tariffs were non-existent at the time of signing of the information technology agreement (ITA).

“Moreover, we are at a critical stage to attract global investment in such a sector, develop domestic capabilities and ancillaries and make India a new hub for such exports,” said Sahai. However, Indian officials maintained it won’t impact the smartphone PLI scheme, the most successful scheme in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTO omestic electronics manufacturers
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp