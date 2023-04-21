Home Business

Fight against inflation not over : RBI

‘Inflation for FY24 projected to soften, but disinflation towards target likely to be slow’

Published: 21st April 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The possibility of more rate hikes is still alive as the members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the fight against inflation is still not over, showed the latest minutes of the MPC meeting. 

The impact of monsoon and crude oil prices on inflation weighed on the decision of MPC members to leave repo rate unchanged during the last meeting. All MPC members voted for a pause in rate increase in April 2023 monetary policy.

“Our fight against inflation is far from over and we have to continue with our efforts to bring down inflation closer to the target over the medium term,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the last MPC meeting held during April 3-6.

According to the RBI governor, inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted. “The projected inflation in Q4:2023-24 at 5.2% would still be well above the target. Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and at the same time give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions,” he noted.

After raising repo rate by 250 basis points in six back-to-back hikes since May 2022, the central bank decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in its meeting early this month, surprising the market as experts were expecting a 25 basis points hike in the meeting. 

It did not change its policy stance and remained focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth. Jayanth Varma, one of the members of the MPC, said it would be premature to declare end to the rate-tightening cycle as thewar against inflation has not yet been won. 

“It is clear that the war against inflation has not yet been won, and it would be premature to declare an end to this tightening cycle. There is need for heightened vigilance in the face of the fresh risks that I highlighted earlier in my statement,” Varma said. Members were concerned about impact of monsoon on the prices. 

“Because of erratic weather and continuing global uncertainties, and until it is clear that inflation is well on the path to reaching the target, it is necessary to emphasise that this may not be the end of the rate hikes,” MPC member Ashima Goyal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp