Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

Google is reportedly developing an all-new AI-powered search engine.

Published: 21st April 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is reportedly planning to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business in the coming months as big tech companies rush to adopt the technology.

According to the Financial Times, the tech giant is preparing to integrate its generative AI technology, which also powers its Bard chatbot, into the Performance Max programme.

Performance Max is a programme Google has offered since 2020 that uses an algorithm to determine where ads should run and how marketing budgets should be spent, as well as producing simple ad copy.

Google currently uses artificial intelligence in its advertising business to produce simple suggestions that urge people to purchase things.

However, by incorporating its most recent generative AI, it will be able to develop considerably more sophisticated ads similar to those created by marketing agencies, according to the report.

Moreover, the report mentioned that, with this technology, advertisers can supply "creative" content such as imagery, video and text relating to a particular campaign.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly developing an all-new AI-powered search engine.

The company is currently in the early phases of developing a search service that aims to provide a highly personalised experience by anticipating the users' needs.

The company is also developing a suite of new AI features for its existing search engine under the codename "Magi".

