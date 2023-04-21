Home Business

RBI governor to meet directors of banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the board of directors of public and private sector banks next month to discuss issues relating to governance and supervision of banks. 

Published: 21st April 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the board of directors of public and private sector banks next month to discuss issues relating to governance and supervision of banks. 

The meeting, scheduled on May 22, is first of its kind as the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will interact with the top officials of banking sector. “As per the letter from the RBI, the meeting will focus on the issues related to governance, ethics, role of the boards in assurance functionalities of the banks besides highlighting the supervisory expectations,” a senior bank official told this newspaper.

From RBI’s side, deputy governors and executive directors from the Department of Supervision, Department of Regulation and the Enforcement Department will take part in the event. According to the bankers, it is rare for the governor to meet the entire board of banks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp