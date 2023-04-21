RBI governor to meet directors of banks

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the board of directors of public and private sector banks next month to discuss issues relating to governance and supervision of banks.

The meeting, scheduled on May 22, is first of its kind as the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will interact with the top officials of banking sector. “As per the letter from the RBI, the meeting will focus on the issues related to governance, ethics, role of the boards in assurance functionalities of the banks besides highlighting the supervisory expectations,” a senior bank official told this newspaper.

From RBI’s side, deputy governors and executive directors from the Department of Supervision, Department of Regulation and the Enforcement Department will take part in the event. According to the bankers, it is rare for the governor to meet the entire board of banks.

