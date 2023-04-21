TCS sees opportunities in partnering with Israeli firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working in Israel’s public sector on several key digital transformation initiatives, including Project Nimbus which aims to migrate Israeli ministries and authorities’ operations and data to a safe and secure cloud environment.

It said as part of Nimbus, it has been selected by the country’s Ministry of Economy, Prime Minister’s Office, and Water Authority, among others, to drive their cloud transformations. TCS, which hosted Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat at its facility in Mumbai, said the meeting centered around strengthening cooperation between Israel’s government bodies and TCS.

Ananth Krishnan, chief technology officer, TCS, said, “TCS has a strong interest in Israeli technology, innovation, and start-up ecosystem. We see opportunities to partner with Israeli firms and government bodies for mutual benefit.”

Present in Israel since 2005, TCS helps some of the biggest organisations in the region. TCS’ nearly 1,100 employees based in Petah Tikvah, Jerusalem, and India work with clients in banking and financial services, travel and transport, public services, hi-tech, retail and manufacturing industries.

Chen Kamer, CEO, TCS Israel, said, “TCS was one of the first Indian tech firms to establish a presence in Israel over 15 years ago. We work with ministries and authorities in Israel, helping them harness the power of digital technologies such as cloud, to drive superior outcomes.”

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working in Israel’s public sector on several key digital transformation initiatives, including Project Nimbus which aims to migrate Israeli ministries and authorities’ operations and data to a safe and secure cloud environment. It said as part of Nimbus, it has been selected by the country’s Ministry of Economy, Prime Minister’s Office, and Water Authority, among others, to drive their cloud transformations. TCS, which hosted Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat at its facility in Mumbai, said the meeting centered around strengthening cooperation between Israel’s government bodies and TCS. Ananth Krishnan, chief technology officer, TCS, said, “TCS has a strong interest in Israeli technology, innovation, and start-up ecosystem. We see opportunities to partner with Israeli firms and government bodies for mutual benefit.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Present in Israel since 2005, TCS helps some of the biggest organisations in the region. TCS’ nearly 1,100 employees based in Petah Tikvah, Jerusalem, and India work with clients in banking and financial services, travel and transport, public services, hi-tech, retail and manufacturing industries. Chen Kamer, CEO, TCS Israel, said, “TCS was one of the first Indian tech firms to establish a presence in Israel over 15 years ago. We work with ministries and authorities in Israel, helping them harness the power of digital technologies such as cloud, to drive superior outcomes.”