‘AI, coding, data processing will be top skills in 5-10 years’

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data processing and coding are the top skills that will be attractive for Indian employers in the next five to 10 years. For those who are looking to upskill, AI, data science, and Internet or e-commerce are the top jobs of interest, said a new Pearson Skills Outlook report.

Various reports highlight that companies are focusing on upskilling their employees now with a major focus on AI. IT CEOs said that they expect generative AI to provide more opportunities for work. “The skill domains which are experiencing major demand from non-tech industries range across Big Data, 5G, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, UI/UX, DevOps, and Cloud, to name a few.

Additionally, corporates are expected to increase their upskilling budget by 12-15% this FY,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. IT companies too are now reskilling their employees with the latest courses. Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS said, “We doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53,000 cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110,000 employees certified on hyper scaler platforms. This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers.” TCS said with an increased focus on cloud adoption, enterprises have accelerated their modernisation journey with an emphasis on modular enterprise applications.

