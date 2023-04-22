Home Business

GST not applicable on transfer of Jaipur international airport business to Adani group: AAI

"This ruling will have strong persuasive for any other similar transfers by AAI in other locations of India," AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said.

Published: 22nd April 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Airports Authority of India, AAI

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The transfer of Jaipur international airport operations by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Adani group is exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Authority for Advance Ruling has said.

The AAI had approached the Rajasthan bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) seeking a ruling on whether the transfer of the business to M/s Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd is treated as supply as 'going concern' and whether GST is leviable on the transfer of assets.

Transfer of business as a going concern, as a whole, or an independent part thereof, is considered a service under GST law and such supplies are exempt from goods and services tax.

In its ruling dated March 20, 2023, the AAR said the business arrangement entered vide concession agreement dated January 16, 2021, between the applicant (AAI) and M/s Adani Jaipur International Airport is a transfer of going concerned.

The Adani Group had in October 2021, taken over the operations, management and development of the Jaipur International Airport from the AAI.

The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 years.

The Rajasthan bench of the AAR also noted that in 2021 and 2022, the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh benches of AAR too had ruled that business arrangements between AAI and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) are covered under transfer of going concerned.

However, the invoice raised by AAI for reimbursement of salary /staff cost on M/s Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd is a supply that falls under the ambit of manpower service and hence is taxable at 18 per cent under GST.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the AAR has ruled that considerations received from the transfer of running the business of whole airport operations by the Airport Authority of India is tax-neutral supply.

"This ruling will have strong persuasive for any other similar transfers by AAI in other locations of India," Mohan said .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airports Authority of India Jaipur international airport GST
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp