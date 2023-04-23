Home Business

India jumps 6 places on World Bank's Logistic Performance Index 

India was ranked 44th on the index in 2018 and has now climbed to 38th in the 2023 listing. India's performance has drastically improved from 2014, when it was ranked 54th on the LPI.

Published: 23rd April 2023 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Trade, import, export

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has climbed six places on the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023, now ranking 38th in the 139 countries index, as a result of significant investments in both soft and hard infrastructure as well as technology.

India was ranked 44th on the index in 2018 and has now climbed to 38th in the 2023 listing. India's performance has drastically improved from 2014, when it was ranked 54th on the LPI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced the PM Gati Shakti initiative, a National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity, in October 2021 to reduce logistics costs and boost the economy by 2024-25.

In 2022, the prime minister launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) to ensure quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money for the manufacturing sector and ensure desired speed in the logistics sector.

These policy interventions are fructifying, which can be seen in India's jump in LPI and its other parameters.

According to the report, India's rank moved up five places in infrastructure score from 52nd in 2018 to 47th in 2023. It climbed to the 22nd spot for international shipments in 2023 from 44th in 2018 and moved four places up to 48th in logistics competence and equality.

In timelines, India witnessed a 17-place jump in rankings, whereas it moved up three places in rank in tracking and tracing to 38th.

The report quotes modernisation and digitalisation as a reason for emerging economies, like India, to leapfrog advanced countries.

The report said: "Since 2015, the Government of India has invested in trade-related soft and hard infrastructure connecting port gateways on both coasts to the economic poles in the hinterland. Technology has been a critical component of this effort, with implementation under a public-private partnership of a supply chain visibility platform, which contributed to remarkable reductions of delays."

NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited applies radio frequency identification tags to containers and offers consignees end-to-end tracking of their supply chain, it added.

According to the report, the average dwell time for containers between May and October 2022 was three days for India and Singapore, much better than in some of the industrialised countries.

The dwell time for the US was seven days and for Germany, it was 10 days.

The report said: "The emerging economies with the shortest delays have gone beyond these packages and have implemented bold tracking and tracing solutions. India's very low dwell time (2.6 days) is one example."

Further, the report said: "With the introduction of cargo tracking, dwell time in the eastern port of Visakhapatnam fell from 32.4 days in 2015 to 5.3 days in 2019."

Dwell time is how long a vessel spends at a specific port or terminal.

It may also refer to the amount of time that a container or cargo spends at a port or terminal before being loaded onto a vessel or after being unloaded from a vessel.

Shipping container vessels operate on schedules and delays in any particular port are felt across the service.

The shorter the dwell time, the lower the vessel and marine-terminal operating costs.

The LPI covers 139 countries and measures the ease of establishing reliable supply chain connections and the structural factors that make it possible, such as the quality of logistics services, trade and transport-related infrastructure, and border controls.

"End-to-end supply chain digitalisation, especially in emerging economies, is allowing countries to shorten port delays by up to 70 per cent compared to those in developed countries. Moreover, demand for green logistics is rising, with 75 per cent of shippers looking for environment-friendly options when exporting to high-income countries," the report said.

"While most time is spent in shipping, the biggest delays occur at seaports, airports, and multimodal facilities. Policies targeting these facilities can help improve reliability," said Christina Wiederer, senior economist, the World Bank group's macroeconomics, trade & investment global practice and the report's co-author.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India World Bank Logistic Performance Index
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp