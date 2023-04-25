Home Business

South Korea indicts Terra co-founder Shin for fraud

South Korean authorities have already frozen 246.8 billion won ($184 million) from the suspects and have vowed to track down any further illegal profits hidden either in or outside of South Korea.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs.

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted the co-founder of Terraform Labs on multiple charges including fraud over his company's dramatic implosion last year, which wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money and shook crypto markets.

Daniel Shin -- business partner of disgraced South Korean entrepreneur Do Kwon who was arrested in Montenegro last month and is wanted by Washington and Seoul -- was indicted alongside seven alleged accomplices who worked at Terraform Labs.

They are charged with "violating capital market laws" over their promotion of the Luna and Terra cryptocurrencies, Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

Their entire project was "only a fantasy with no chance of realisation from the beginning", the office said.

Shin and the other accused knew their Terra project had no chance of delivering on promises they made investors, the prosecutors said.

But they "duped (investors) all around the world through consistent trade manipulation and false advertising, resulting in astronomical financial damage", the statement added.

The prosecutors also indicted two other people who were not Terraform Labs employees but who are accused of helping the eight suspects and accepting illegal profits in return.

South Korean authorities have already frozen 246.8 billion won ($184 million) from the suspects and have vowed to track down any further illegal profits hidden either in or outside of South Korea.

Seoul is seeking the extradition of Kwon, who is being held in Montenegro after being arrested for using fake travel documents following months on the run.

Shortly after his arrest, the United States charged him with eight counts, including securities fraud and wire fraud, following a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

But South Korean prosecutors made clear they want Kwon, who founded Terraform Labs with Shin in 2018, brought to justice on home soil.

"To get to the bottom of the Terra project fraud and hold those responsible accountable, we will do our best in extraditing Kwon back to Korea," the prosecutors said in the Tuesday statement.

Many retail investors lost their life savings when Kwon's Luna and Terra entered a death spiral in May last year.

TerraUSD was marketed as a "stablecoin", a type of cryptocurrency which is typically pegged to stable assets such as the US dollar to prevent drastic price fluctuations.

But TerraUSD was an "algorithmic stablecoin" -- not backed by assets but instead pegged only to its floating sister currency, Luna.

Experts had long warned Kwon's model was fundamentally flawed, with some outright calling it a Ponzi scheme.

Cryptocurrencies have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators across the globe following a string of recent controversies, including the high-profile collapse of the exchange FTX.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terraform Labs Terra Daniel Shin
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp