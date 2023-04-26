Home Business

Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata’s help to resolve issues

We feel we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employee of Air India.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ace industrialist Ratan Tata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 1,500 pilots of Air India have written a letter to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, alleging that they are not being treated with ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’ by the HR department of the airline. 

The fresh petition by the disgruntled pilots comes days after they have sought Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s intervention to resolve the disagreement them and the management over the revised pay structure. “We are facing a difficult situation with the current HR department.

We feel we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employee of Air India. As a result, our morale is low, and we are concerned that this will have a negative impact on our ability to perform our duties to the best of our abilities,” the pilots wrote in their petition to Ratan Tata. 

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by two unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG). Air India pilots’ unions have urged the management to not coerce pilots to accept the revised pay. They feel Ratan Tata’s intervention might help them to find a solution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Ratan Tata
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp