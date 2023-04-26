Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata’s help to resolve issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1,500 pilots of Air India have written a letter to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, alleging that they are not being treated with ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’ by the HR department of the airline.

The fresh petition by the disgruntled pilots comes days after they have sought Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s intervention to resolve the disagreement them and the management over the revised pay structure. “We are facing a difficult situation with the current HR department.

We feel we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employee of Air India. As a result, our morale is low, and we are concerned that this will have a negative impact on our ability to perform our duties to the best of our abilities,” the pilots wrote in their petition to Ratan Tata.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by two unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG). Air India pilots’ unions have urged the management to not coerce pilots to accept the revised pay. They feel Ratan Tata’s intervention might help them to find a solution.

