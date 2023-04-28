Headcount of Wipro reduces by 1,823 employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro’s headcount for the fourth quarter has declined by 1,823 employees. The company’s total headcount stood at 2,56,921. In the last quarter too the company’s headcount was reduced by 435 employees.

Voluntary attrition decreased 330 bps from the previous quarter, landing at 14.1% on a quarterly annualised basis and at 19.2% on a trailing twelve months basis, the company said. Its attrition rate moderated to 21.2% during the December quarter.

Though the company did not provide any hiring targets, it said it would hire for demand-driven skills.

In FY23, the company’s net addition stood at 13,793, which is down compared to FY22. It had added 45,416 employees in the previous fiscal. The company added 22,000 freshers in FY23. Its rival Infosys headcount in the fourth quarter too dropped by 3,611 employees.

