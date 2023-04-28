Home Business

Headcount of Wipro reduces by 1,823 employees

Though the company did not provide any hiring targets, it said it would hire for demand-driven skills. 

Published: 28th April 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Thierry Delaporte

Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro’s headcount for the fourth quarter has declined by 1,823 employees. The company’s total headcount stood at 2,56,921. In the last quarter too the company’s headcount was reduced by 435 employees.

Voluntary attrition decreased 330 bps from the previous quarter, landing at 14.1% on a quarterly annualised basis and at 19.2% on a trailing twelve months basis, the company said. Its attrition rate moderated to 21.2% during the December quarter.

Though the company did not provide any hiring targets, it said it would hire for demand-driven skills. 
In FY23, the company’s net addition stood at 13,793, which is down compared to FY22. It had added 45,416 employees in the previous fiscal. The company added 22,000 freshers in FY23. Its rival Infosys headcount in the fourth quarter too dropped by 3,611 employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro wipro employees
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp