Sebi bars five entities from securities market in LIC front-running trade case

The five entities are connected through family relations, common address and common phone number.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

sebi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, barred five entities, including an employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), from the securities market and impounded illegal gains of Rs 2.44 crore made by them, in a case pertaining to front-running the trades of the state-owned insurer.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

These five entities are - Yogesh Garg, who was working in the investment department of LIC through which trades on behalf of the insurer were placed; his mother Sarita Garg; his mother-in-law Kamlesh Agarwal; Ved Prakash HUF and Sarita Garg HUF, the capital markets regulator said in its interim order. The five entities are connected through family relations, common address and common phone number.

TAGS
Sebi LIC
