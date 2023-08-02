Home Business

20 per cent higher EMI leads to poor sales in affordable housing segment

Home loan borrowers who were paying an EMI of approx. Rs 22,700 in July 2021 are now paying around Rs 27,300 today, Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group said.

Published: 02nd August 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Housing complex, house

For representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Affordable home buyers have been paying almost 20% more in their EMIs over the last two years, according to a report by ANAROCK. The report says that during the last two years, the floating interest rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh have jumped up from 6.7% in mid-2021 to nearly 9.15% today.

This has resulted in the share of affordable housing in overall sales in H1 2023 shrunk to approx. 20%, an 11% decrease against the corresponding period in 2022. The report further says that in the top 7 cities, this segment's share in the overall housing supply in H1 2023 plunged to 18%, against 23% a year ago.

Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group, says, “Home loan borrowers who were paying an EMI of approx. Rs 22,700 in July 2021 are now paying around Rs 27,300 today, an increase of Rs 4,600 per month. This 20% increase in the EMI has resulted in a jump of approx. Rs 11 lakh in the overall interest component, from around Rs 24.5 lakh interest payable in 2021 to Rs 35.5 lakh today.”

The report further says that the total interest payable over a 20-year tenure is now more than the principal amount. If a buyer seeks to buy a property below Rs 40 lakh, factoring in the LTV (Loan to value) ratio, the total borrowed amount is Rs 30 lakh for a tenure of 20 years. In this scenario, the buyer would have paid an EMI of Rs 22,700 in 2021, when the interest rates stood at approx. 6.7%.

“At this rate, the total repayment to the bank was around Rs 54.5 lakh, of which the interest component was around Rs 24.5 lakh, less than the total principal amount,” says Thakur.

He added that today, when home loan interest rates hover at around 9.15%, this buyer's EMI is approx. Rs 27,300. The total repayment to the bank at this rate is now approx. INR 65.5 lakh, of which the interest component will be approx. INR 35.5 lakh - more than the total principal amount.

According to the latest ANAROCK Research, the total sales share of affordable homes went down to approx. 20% in H1 2023, against 31% in the corresponding period in 2022.

Of approx. 2.29 lakh units sold across the top 7 cities in H1 2023, just 20% or 46,650 units were affordable homes. Back in H1 2022, of 1.84 lakh units sold, over 31% or 57,060 units were in the affordable category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
housing EMIs home buyers affordable housing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp