Home Business

Crude import from Saudi Arabia falls to multi-year low

India, world’s third-largest crude importer, has increased its purchases from Russia following the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s crude from Saudi Arabia crude slipped to a multi-year low of 480 kbd (thousand barrel per day) in July 2023, according to energy intelligence firm Vortexa monthly data. 

India imported 4.6 mbd crude in July 2023. Meanwhile, India’s crude import from Russia posted a record high of 1.9 mbd (million barrels per day) in July 2023, nearly double from its traditional buyers combined from the middle-east. Supplies from others include 891 Kbd from Iraq, 484 Kbd from Saudi Arabia, 290 kdb from UAE, 219 kdb from USA and 298 Kbd from Africa.

“India’s crude imports have remained robust in July, matching previous months’ imports at 4.6mbd. Imports of Saudi Arabia crude, meanwhile, have slipped to a multi-year low of 480kbd last month,” said Serena Huang, Vortexa’s Head of APAC Analysis.

India, world’s third-largest crude importer, has increased its purchases from Russia following the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.  Western countries put in sanctions on Russian crude, after that Russia has diversified its export to India and China at discounted rates. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India used to import less than 2% of its total imports from the country. Since October 2022, Russia has been top crude supplier, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Iraq. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil import Saudi Arabia crude
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp