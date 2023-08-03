Home Business

BARC panel homes reach 55,000: Minister

BARC is further planning to increase the count of Bar-o-meters to around 65,000 in the next three years, reported a news agency

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

Image for representational purpose only.

By Nirmala Murali
Online Desk

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has increased the size of panel homes from about 30,000 in 2017 to 55,000 in December 2022, informed the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The number of panel meters installed in audience homes plays a crucial role in improving the accuracy of TV viewership data. India's largest viewership data collection agency is reportedly planning to increase the installed meter count to around 65,000 over the next three years. 

The data was released by the Information & Broadcasting ministry in response to a query whether viewership data for news genre released by BARC was suspended, if yes, has the union government implemented any new steps to collect viewership data by the BARC.

The Ministry in its response said that BARC data for news was not suspended and the agency continued to report viewership data for news on a weekly basis.

BARC had, in 2020, stopped reporting viewership data for TV news channels after allegations were leveled against channels such as Republic TV about manipulation of the data collection mechanism.

The Bar-o-meter is a device installed on the televisions of audiences to examine what they are watching at any given time. The data is measured to calculate TRP. BARC adheres to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) when calculating TRPs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BARC Minister of Information and Broadcasting TRP Replublic TV Online Exclusive
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp