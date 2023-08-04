Home Business

'Royal Enfield will have 80-85 per cent market share in mid-size segment'

Currently, Royal Enfield (RE) dominates the 250cc-750cc segment with a market share of nearly 90%.

Published: 04th August 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Enfield (File Photo | AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Unfazed by growing competition in the mid-size motorcycle market, Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors (the parent company of Royal Enfield), on Thursday said they are confident of commanding a market share of 80%-85% in the medium to long term. 

Currently, Royal Enfield (RE) dominates the 250cc-750cc segment with a market share of nearly 90%.
“To be fair we are building a fortress which is not easy to penetrate,” said Lal as Triumph (in partnership with Bajaj Auto) and Harley-Davidson (in partnership with Hero MotoCorp) – are entering a market, which is almost entirely developed by his company.

“We are many steps ahead of the competitors. We believe that competition would grow the 250cc plus bike market, say from 1 million now to 1.5-2 million in the next five-six years. We will continue to hold 80-85% shares and we are not going to cede any share willingly,” said the Eicher Motors managing director.

The MD took a jibe at rival companies and said that he hopes that they have learned a bit now from their 15-year-plus experience and that they would come up with some new ideas. “Most of them are not able to do things themselves. So they thought, let us join forces and contract manufacture… Unlike our competitors, we are not obsessed with rivals or competition. We are obsessed with consumers,” said Lal.

Eicher on Thursday reported a 50% rise in net profit to Rs 918 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24), compared with Rs 611 crore in Q1FY23. The company also saw a record rise in revenue to Rs 3,986.4 crore during the April-June quarter, up 17% year-on-year.

Royal Enfield sold 225,368 motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 21%. Eicher said that they have lined up a capital expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore for Royal Enfield in FY24, a significant part of which will go towards developing EVs. RE would launch its first electric bike in 2 years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eicher Motors Siddhartha Lal Royal Enfield
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp