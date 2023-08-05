Home Business

Govt defers laptop import curbs till Nov 1

Meity officials say cos will get licence for importing these devices within 10-15 minutes after applying on DGFT portal

Published: 05th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Govt defers laptop import curbs till Nov 1

For representational purposes

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to consumers and big laptop manufactures, the government has deferred import restrictions on laptops, all-in-one personal computers, and tablets. As per the guidelines provided by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the import of these devices can be carried out without requiring a valid licence until October 31.

This means the mandatory requirement of licence for bulk imports of computers, laptops and tablets would come into effect from November 1, 2023. The government has on Thursday announced restrictions on imports of computers, laptops and tablets in order to give a boost to local manufacturing. However, the decision created a lot of concerns over potential disruption in the supply of these goods during the festive season when significant sales of electronic items take place. There were also concerns that prices will shoot up ahead of the festive season.

Earlier, the officials from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity) had said there will be no disruption to goods in transit, and that tech companies will get sufficient time to apply for the license, and it can easily be applied online. 

The Meity officials told media that companies will get the licence within 10-15 minutes after applying on the DGFT portal. The official said one company can apply for as many licenses with different branches and cities. “The prices of these goods - laptops, tablets, personal computers, etc won’t rise and there will be no disruption to goods in transit,” said the official.

“This is not at all about license raj. It is about regulating imports to ensure trusted and verifiable systems and ensuring India tech eco-system uses trusted and verified systems only that are imported and/or domestically manufactured trusted systems/products,” said Meity minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a tweet.

Meanwhile, experts are of the view that the abrupt decision to curb imports of personal computers, laptops, or tablets may have stemmed from the need to boost production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0, which has been a slow starter. After the successful implementation of the scheme for mobile manufacturing, the government launched a similar scheme for large hardware. However, it didn’t achieve the same level of success as the mobile scheme. Therefore, in June 2023, the government re-launched the scheme doubling the incentives to Rs 17,000 crore.

As per Meity officials, only two companies have filed applications under the scheme as of July 31. Companies can file their application till August 30. Experts believe the decision to curb imports of these devices can pose challenges for companies, which do not opt for the PLI scheme for large electronics and fail to tie-up with Indian contract manufacturers.

Import licence

Requirement of licence for bulk import will be effective Nov 1

Govt has announced restrictions on imports of laptops

As per DGFT guideline, import of these devices can be carried out without requiring a valid licence till Oct 31

Govt decision created concerns over potential disruption in supply of these goods

There were also concerns that prices will shoot up ahead of the festive season

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
laptop manufactures Directorate General of Foreign Trade
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp